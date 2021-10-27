ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $51.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTI. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,082. The firm has a market cap of $427.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.