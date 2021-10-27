ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SSTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,082. The company has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,831.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

