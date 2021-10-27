ShowHand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $485.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 45.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $74,704.41 and approximately $485.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.