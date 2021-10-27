SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $85,954.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00210200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00099398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

