Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58. Shutterstock has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,543,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

