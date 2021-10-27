Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.29 EPS.

Shutterstock stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

