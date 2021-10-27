Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

