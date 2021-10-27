Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 68.9% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

SIG stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

