Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €134.55 ($158.29). 21,166 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.98. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

