Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

