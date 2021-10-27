Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $403.59 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $407.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.