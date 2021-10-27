Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

