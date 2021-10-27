Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

