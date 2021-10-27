Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.