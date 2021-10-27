Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

