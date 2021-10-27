Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

