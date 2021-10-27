SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.13 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

