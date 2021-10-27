SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $228.54

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.54, but opened at $235.84. SiTime shares last traded at $232.17, with a volume of 2,299 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,073.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,874. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SiTime by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SiTime by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

