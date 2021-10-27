Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will report sales of $9.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.28 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $32.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.60 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $44.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

