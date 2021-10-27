SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue $0.30 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 650.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.