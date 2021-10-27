Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) is Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s 2nd Largest Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for approximately 4.4% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $230,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,419. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

