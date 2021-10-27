SM Energy (SM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SM stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 6.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

