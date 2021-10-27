Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for about 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074,006 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

