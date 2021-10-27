Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 127.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Snap comprises approximately 2.0% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Snap by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 105,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $19,327,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Snap by 327.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 1,044,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,947,111. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757,613.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,207,721 shares of company stock worth $168,709,837.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

