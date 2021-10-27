Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 5961483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.