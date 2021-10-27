Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $4,044,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 230,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

