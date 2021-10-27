SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 282,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,167% from the average session volume of 22,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

