Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) & Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Head to Head Survey

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Soitec alerts:

This table compares Soitec and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec $682.81 million 9.50 $84.91 million $2.48 82.66 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Soitec has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soitec and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Soitec.

Summary

Soitec beats Galileo Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as supports 3G, 4G/LTE, LTE-advanced, and 5G requirements. In addition, it offers power-SOI products that address the requirements for integrating high-voltage and analog functions in power IC devices for automotive and industry markets. Further, the company offers photonics-SOI products for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers; Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D cameras; POI engineered substrates for RF front end module filters; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for 5G, RF power, and sensor market segments. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.