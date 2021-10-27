Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 21,000 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $125,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $51,775.00.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

