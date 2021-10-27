Sony Group (SONY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $20.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.