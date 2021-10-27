Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.