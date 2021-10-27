Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.