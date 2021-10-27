Southside Bancshares Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.57 (LON:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SBSI opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.08. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

