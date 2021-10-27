Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.44.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwestern Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

