SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.02

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHM. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,279,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 351,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

