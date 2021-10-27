SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,019,759 shares.The stock last traded at $57.10 and had previously closed at $56.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

