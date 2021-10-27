Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. Spectris has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

