Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$41.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.64.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

