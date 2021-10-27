Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.
Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$41.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.
