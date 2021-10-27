Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Hits $0.0256 on Exchanges

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $325,316.41 and $48,424.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00071139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,783.82 or 1.00046517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.79 or 0.06764848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars.

