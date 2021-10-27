Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 1.5% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 936.2% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 766,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502,533. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.37.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

