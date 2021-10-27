SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SWTX stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

