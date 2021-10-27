SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.