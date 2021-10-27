SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

