SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.