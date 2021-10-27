SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,550.12

SSE plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,550.12 ($20.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,627 ($21.26), with a volume of 1,478,091 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSE. UBS Group increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.12.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

