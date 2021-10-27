STAAR Surgical (STAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

