Stamina Capital Management LP Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stamina Capital Management LP lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.6% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.39. 568,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $277.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

