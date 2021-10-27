Stamina Capital Management LP Has $993,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stamina Capital Management LP lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.1% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.18.

ENPH traded up $47.54 on Wednesday, hitting $221.00. 476,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

