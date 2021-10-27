Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,416,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

