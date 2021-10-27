Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Stantec worth $41,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.